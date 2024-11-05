UFP Technologies reports Q3 adjusted EPS $2.39, consensus $1.81

Reports Q3 revenue $145.2M, consensus $132.47M. “I am extremely pleased with our Q3 results and the performance of our recent acquisitions,” said R. Jeffrey Bailly, Chairman & CEO. “Overall sales grew 44% to $145.2 million. Organic sales grew 9.7%, fueled by continued strength in the robotic surgery and infection prevention markets. Collectively, our four recent acquisitions are operating at volumes well above original expectations. In Q3 they were accretive to EPS by approximately $0.17 after absorbing approximately $3.1 million in increased interest expenses. Gross margins increased to 28.6% despite over $1 million in purchase accounting-related costs associated with our acquisitions. GAAP operating income and net income grew 65% and 40% respectively while adjusted operating income, net income, and EBITDA grew by 69%, 46%, and 61%, respectively.” “Our strategy of acquiring businesses that increase the value we bring to our market leading client base is proceeding well. With each of our recent acquisitions, we have added capabilities and technologies that support the growth and innovation initiatives of key customers. All of these integrations are proceeding well, and we continue to identify new growth opportunities and synergies related to shared best practices. In addition, we continue to expand our Dominican Republic operations to accommodate the growth of our existing business as well as new programs we have won with our low-cost country manufacturing capabilities. Looking forward, we remain bullish about our future. We will continue to execute on our growth initiatives, further integrate our recent acquisitions, and strengthen our platform with additional talent and new capabilities that increase our value to customers and position us for future success.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on UFPT:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.