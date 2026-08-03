UFP Technologies, Inc. Profit Advances In Q2

(RTTNews) - UFP Technologies, Inc. (UFPT) revealed earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $20.85 million, or $2.68 per share. This compares with $17.18 million, or $2.21 per share, last year.

Excluding items, UFP Technologies, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $22.74 million or $2.92 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 15.1% to $173.96 million from $151.18 million last year.

UFP Technologies, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $20.85 Mln. vs. $17.18 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.68 vs. $2.21 last year. -Revenue: $173.96 Mln vs. $151.18 Mln last year.

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