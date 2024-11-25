UFP Industries opens 10,000-square-foot packaging design, DNA in Newnan, Ga

UFP Packaging announced the opening of its 10,000-square-foot Packaging Design and Development Center DDC at its Newnan, Ga., facility…The center includes a fully equipped prototyping shop and an ISTA-certified testing laboratory. The DDC will focus on sustainability, saving customers money by refining designs, minimizing material waste and maximizing protection within the supply chain through rigorous testing. PalletOne, a company of UFP Packaging, will also use the center to host unit load design classes and to optimize pallet solutions as a part of their Pallet Concierge(TM) service.
