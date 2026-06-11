UDR Stock Gains 9% in Three Months: Will the Uptrend Continue?

Shares of UDR Inc. UDR have gained 9% over the past three months, outperforming the industry 's growth of 4.1%.

The company benefits from a diversified apartment portfolio across coastal and Sunbelt markets, with demand supported by renter affordability and demographic trends. Management is using data, AI and technology to improve retention and grow ancillary income. A healthy balance sheet lends financial flexibility. The move to monthly dividends could broaden the investor base.

This residential real estate investment trust (REIT) carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its 2026 FFO per share is now pegged at $2.53.



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Factors Behind UDR’s Stock Price Surge: Will the Trend Last?

UDR’s apartment portfolio spans coastal and Sunbelt markets and targets A/B quality communities across varied price points. The strategy also balances suburban and urban exposure to capture demand across cycles. In the first quarter of 2026, same-store physical occupancy averaged 96.6%, showing continued demand even as supply remains uneven by market.

Renter affordability continues to support apartment demand in UDR’s footprint. Management points to a shortage of affordable single-family housing and elevated mortgage rates, which make renting cheaper than owning across many of its markets. Demographic and lifestyle shifts keep the mid-20s to mid-30s cohorts engaged in renting, and UDR’s average household income and rent-to-income profile support payment capacity.

UDR uses data, AI and technology to drive revenues and expense execution at the asset level. Technology-enabled services such as community-wide Wi-Fi and package solutions add recurring ancillary revenues and improve satisfaction. Since launching UDR’s enhanced customer experience platform in 2023, resident turnover has declined 8.9%, while resident tenure has increased 15% to 2.3 years, reflecting the value and quality UDR delivers.

The company focuses on maintaining an investment-grade balance sheet and ample liquidity to support operational efficiency. As of March 31, 2026, UDR had more than $1 billion of liquidity. The company’s debt maturity schedule is well-laddered. Its total indebtedness as of March 31, 2026 was $5.7 billion. At the end of the first quarter of 2026, the net debt-to-EBITDAre was 5.6X. 89.4% of its NOI is unencumbered, providing scope for tapping the additional secured debt capital if required.

UDR has a long record of returning cash to shareholders and continued that pattern in 2026. The board increased the common dividend 1.2% for the first quarter of 2026 to 43.5 cents per share and announced a transition from quarterly to monthly dividends beginning with the payment in July 2026. Management expects the higher frequency to broaden access to capital among investors who prefer regular cash distributions, without changing the underlying payout level. Such efforts boost investors’ confidence in the stock.

Key Risks for UDR

UDR faces uneven Sunbelt supply and housing competition that can cap rent growth. A sizable debt load may restrict flexibility if rates rise materially.

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader REIT sector are Lamar Advertising LAMR and W.P. Carey WPC, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here .

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LAMR’s 2026 FFO per share has been revised upward 2.2% to $8.81 over the past two months.

The consensus estimate for WPC’s 2026 FFO per share has been revised up marginally over the past two months to $5.26.

Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents funds from operations (FFO) — a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.