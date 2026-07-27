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UDR, Inc. Profit Climbs In Q2

July 27, 2026 — 04:55 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - UDR, Inc. (UDR) revealed earnings for its second quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $69.035 million, or $0.21 per share. This compares with $37.673 million, or $0.11 per share, last year.

Revenue held steady at $425.399 million

UDR, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $69.035 Mln. vs. $37.673 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.21 vs. $0.11 last year. -Revenue: $425.399 Mln vs. $425.399 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 0.13 To $ 0.15 Full year EPS guidance: $ 1.03 To $ 1.11

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
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