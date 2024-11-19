UCB And Biogen: Dapirolizumab Pegol Meets Primary Endpoint In Phase 3 PHOENYCS GO Study

(RTTNews) - UCB and Biogen Inc. (BIIB) presented detailed results from the Phase 3 PHOENYCS GO study evaluating dapirolizumab pegol, a Fc-free anti-CD40L drug candidate, showing significant clinical improvement in disease activity in people living with moderate-to-severe systemic lupus erythematosus. Dapirolizumab pegol met its primary endpoint, demonstrating statistically and clinically significant improvement across all organ systems. The company stated that a greater response was observed across multiple clinical endpoints among participants treated with Dapirolizumab pegol including 50% less severe disease flares compared to participants on standard of care alone. The safety profile of dapirolizumab pegol was generally favorable.

Participants from the PHOENYCS GO study will continue to be followed in a long-term open-label study. The companies will initiate a second Phase 3 trial of dapirolizumab pegol, PHOENYCS FLY.

