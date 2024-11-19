UBTECH Robotics Announces New H Shares Placement

UBTECH ROBOTICS CORP LTD Class H (HK:9880) has released an update.

UBTECH Robotics Corp Ltd has entered into an agreement to place 7 million new H Shares, representing about 1.65% of its current share capital. The company has appointed placing agents to find independent subscribers for the shares under a general mandate, with completion subject to certain conditions. Investors are advised to proceed with caution as the placing may not go forward.

