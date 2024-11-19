UBTECH Robotics Announces New H Shares Placement

UBTECH ROBOTICS CORP LTD Class H (HK:9880) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
UBTECH Robotics Corp Ltd has entered into an agreement to place 7 million new H Shares, representing about 1.65% of its current share capital. The company has appointed placing agents to find independent subscribers for the shares under a general mandate, with completion subject to certain conditions. Investors are advised to proceed with caution as the placing may not go forward.
For further insights into HK:9880 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Another Paramount+ (NASDAQ:PARA) Price Hike Hits Europe
- Ford (NYSE:F) Cuts Jobs in Europe
- Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Names New AI Chip Line “Jaguar Shores”
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.