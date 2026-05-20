UBS Upgrades Packaging Corporation of America (PKG)

Fintel reports that on May 20, 2026, UBS upgraded their outlook for Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.10% Upside

As of May 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for Packaging Corporation of America is $237.91/share. The forecasts range from a low of $170.91 to a high of $270.90. The average price target represents an increase of 17.10% from its latest reported closing price of $203.17 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Packaging Corporation of America is 9,217MM, an increase of 0.01%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.07.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 889 funds or institutions reporting positions in Packaging Corporation of America. This is an decrease of 548 owner(s) or 38.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PKG is 0.12%, an increase of 31.38%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.20% to 98,766K shares. The put/call ratio of PKG is 0.24, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 6,523K shares representing 7.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,817K shares , representing an increase of 56.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PKG by 130.87% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 5,802K shares representing 6.55% ownership of the company.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 4,381K shares representing 4.95% ownership of the company.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 3,427K shares representing 3.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,317K shares , representing an increase of 3.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PKG by 88.41% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 2,858K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,793K shares , representing an increase of 2.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PKG by 39.28% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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