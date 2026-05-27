UBS Upgrades BioNTech SE - Depositary Receipt (BNTX)

Fintel reports that on May 27, 2026, UBS upgraded their outlook for BioNTech SE - Depositary Receipt (NasdaqGS:BNTX) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 42.47% Upside

As of May 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for BioNTech SE - Depositary Receipt is $131.43/share. The forecasts range from a low of $82.93 to a high of $190.05. The average price target represents an increase of 42.47% from its latest reported closing price of $92.25 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for BioNTech SE - Depositary Receipt is 4,403MM, an increase of 56.96%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.71.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 278 funds or institutions reporting positions in BioNTech SE - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 100 owner(s) or 26.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BNTX is 0.15%, an increase of 40.89%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.96% to 47,471K shares. The put/call ratio of BNTX is 1.31, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 5,856K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,485K shares , representing an increase of 23.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BNTX by 33.00% over the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 3,794K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,800K shares , representing a decrease of 0.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BNTX by 3.05% over the last quarter.

Flossbach Von Storch holds 3,680K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,196K shares , representing a decrease of 14.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BNTX by 3.62% over the last quarter.

Dodge & Cox holds 3,677K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,614K shares , representing an increase of 1.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BNTX by 3.32% over the last quarter.

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 1,652K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,578K shares , representing an increase of 4.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BNTX by 4.79% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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