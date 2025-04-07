UBS Upgrades Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA)

Fintel reports that on April 7, 2025, UBS upgraded their outlook for Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 50.30% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Axalta Coating Systems is $44.50/share. The forecasts range from a low of $34.96 to a high of $53.55. The average price target represents an increase of 50.30% from its latest reported closing price of $29.61 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Axalta Coating Systems is 5,282MM, an increase of 0.11%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.46.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 890 funds or institutions reporting positions in Axalta Coating Systems. This is an decrease of 8 owner(s) or 0.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AXTA is 0.25%, an increase of 4.85%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.37% to 281,600K shares. The put/call ratio of AXTA is 0.72, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss holds 14,322K shares representing 6.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,561K shares , representing a decrease of 1.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AXTA by 3.03% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 11,322K shares representing 5.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,334K shares , representing an increase of 8.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AXTA by 5.71% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 11,281K shares representing 5.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,230K shares , representing an increase of 0.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AXTA by 6.93% over the last quarter.

VETAX - Victory Sycamore Established Value Fund holds 7,625K shares representing 3.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,330K shares , representing an increase of 3.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AXTA by 4.46% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 7,104K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,856K shares , representing an increase of 3.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AXTA by 5.90% over the last quarter.

Axalta Coating Systems Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Axalta is a global leader in the coatings industry, providing customers with innovative, colorful, beautiful and sustainable coatings solutions. From light vehicles, commercial vehicles and refinish applications to electric motors, building facades and other industrial applications, its coatings are designed to prevent corrosion, increase productivity, and enhance durability. With more than 150 years of experience in the coatings industry, the global team at Axalta continues to find ways to serve its more than 100,000 customers in over 130 countries better every day with the finest coatings, application systems and technology.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.