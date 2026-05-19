UBS Upgrades Assured Guaranty (AGO)

Fintel reports that on May 19, 2026, UBS upgraded their outlook for Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.15% Upside

As of May 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for Assured Guaranty is $94.18/share. The forecasts range from a low of $80.80 to a high of $108.15. The average price target represents an increase of 21.15% from its latest reported closing price of $77.74 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Assured Guaranty is 921MM, an increase of 13.17%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.17.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 380 funds or institutions reporting positions in Assured Guaranty. This is an decrease of 217 owner(s) or 36.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AGO is 0.04%, an increase of 64.98%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.33% to 47,704K shares. The put/call ratio of AGO is 1.59, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 3,926K shares representing 8.87% ownership of the company.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 1,966K shares representing 4.44% ownership of the company.

River Road Asset Management holds 1,891K shares representing 4.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,886K shares , representing an increase of 0.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGO by 6.02% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 1,357K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,464K shares , representing a decrease of 7.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGO by 17.63% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 1,316K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,212K shares , representing an increase of 7.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AGO by 0.82% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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