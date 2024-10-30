News & Insights

UBS Reports Strong Q3 Profit Amid Global Growth

October 30, 2024 — 03:09 am EDT

UBS Group AG (UBS) has released an update.

UBS Group AG has reported a net profit of USD 1.4 billion for the third quarter of 2024, showcasing robust client activity and a strengthened business model. The company saw a notable increase in transactional activity and invested assets, with revenues up 5% year-on-year and strongglobal marketperformance, especially in the Americas and APAC regions. UBS is also making significant progress in cost reduction and integration efforts, positioning itself for sustainable growth and future capital returns.

