UBS Reports Strong Q3 Profit Amid Global Growth

UBS Group AG (UBS) has released an update.

UBS Group AG has reported a net profit of USD 1.4 billion for the third quarter of 2024, showcasing robust client activity and a strengthened business model. The company saw a notable increase in transactional activity and invested assets, with revenues up 5% year-on-year and strongglobal marketperformance, especially in the Americas and APAC regions. UBS is also making significant progress in cost reduction and integration efforts, positioning itself for sustainable growth and future capital returns.

For further insights into UBS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.