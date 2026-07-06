UBS to Pilot U.S. Banking Services Ahead of Wealth Client Rollout

UBS Group AG UBS is preparing to expand its U.S. banking operations by piloting everyday banking services for employees in the upcoming months, according to a Yahoo Finance article, which cited a Financial Times report. The Swiss lender could begin opening accounts for U.S. employees in December before extending the services to wealth management clients by the middle of 2027.

The move marks another step in UBS's broader effort to expand its U.S. banking business. The phased rollout will allow the bank to refine its pricing and product offerings before introducing checking accounts, savings accounts, mortgages and other lending products to wealth management clients.

The expansion has been a key part of UBS Group's wealth management strategy. While the company has long maintained a strong wealth management franchise in the United States, many clients have continued to rely on other financial institutions for their everyday banking needs. By bringing these services in-house, the company aims to deepen client relationships while expanding the range of financial products available through a single platform.

The latest move builds on UBS' national banking charter approval received in March 2026, which allowed the company to convert UBS Bank USA into a nationally chartered bank. This enables it to offer a broader range of traditional banking products alongside its investment services.

How the Expansion Supports UBS Group

The expansion is expected to create additional revenue opportunities by complementing UBS Group's investment services with deposits, lending and other traditional banking products. A broader suite of financial services could also strengthen client retention by reducing the likelihood of customers shifting their banking needs to competitors.

The initiative could also help UBS broaden its client base. In addition to serving its traditional ultra-high-net-worth clientele, the bank will be better positioned to expand its presence among affluent and mass-affluent customers, creating additional opportunities for long-term business growth.

The broader banking platform is expected to strengthen UBS' competitive position in the U.S. wealth management market. By generating additional revenue opportunities and improving client retention, the initiative could support higher revenue per client and drive the long-term growth of its U.S. operations.

UBS’ Zacks Rank & Price Performance

Over the past six months, UBS shares have gained 7.9% compared with the industry’s growth of 12.7%.

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Currently, UBS carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Other Foreign Bank Stocks Worth Considering

Other notable foreign bank stocks include HSBC Holdings HSBC and NatWest Group NWG, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

HSBC’s earnings estimates for 2026 have been revised upward to $8.67 per share in the past 30 days. HSBC’s shares have rallied 20.6% over the past six months.

NWG's 2026 earnings estimate has remained unchanged at $1.97 per share over the past month. NatWest’s shares have gained 5.6% over the past six months.

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