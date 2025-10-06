UBS Maintains Ingredion (INGR) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 6, 2025, UBS maintained coverage of Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.46% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Ingredion is $150.85/share. The forecasts range from a low of $136.69 to a high of $176.40. The average price target represents an increase of 25.46% from its latest reported closing price of $120.24 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Ingredion is 8,831MM, an increase of 20.71%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.71.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,299 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ingredion. This is an increase of 40 owner(s) or 3.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to INGR is 0.23%, an increase of 9.86%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.40% to 71,768K shares. The put/call ratio of INGR is 0.57, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,095K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,101K shares , representing a decrease of 0.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INGR by 5.71% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,066K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,014K shares , representing an increase of 2.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INGR by 8.19% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 2,023K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,028K shares , representing a decrease of 0.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INGR by 2.45% over the last quarter.

Yacktman Asset Management holds 1,577K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,597K shares , representing a decrease of 1.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INGR by 1.24% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,574K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,602K shares , representing a decrease of 1.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INGR by 7.70% over the last quarter.

