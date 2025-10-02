UBS Maintains HF Sinclair (DINO) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 2, 2025, UBS maintained coverage of HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.01% Upside

As of September 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for HF Sinclair is $54.60/share. The forecasts range from a low of $42.42 to a high of $64.05. The average price target represents an increase of 5.01% from its latest reported closing price of $51.99 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for HF Sinclair is 27,655MM, an increase of 2.96%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.02.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,052 funds or institutions reporting positions in HF Sinclair. This is an increase of 28 owner(s) or 2.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DINO is 0.24%, an increase of 7.43%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.91% to 189,218K shares. The put/call ratio of DINO is 1.26, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TCTC Holdings holds 12,332K shares representing 6.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,324K shares , representing an increase of 0.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DINO by 3.83% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 6,226K shares representing 3.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,927K shares , representing an increase of 4.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DINO by 53.33% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 5,216K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,215K shares , representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DINO by 17.82% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,179K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,044K shares , representing an increase of 2.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DINO by 14.45% over the last quarter.

SCHD - Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF holds 4,571K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,266K shares , representing an increase of 6.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DINO by 13.26% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.