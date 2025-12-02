UBS Maintains FTC Solar (FTCI) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 2, 2025, UBS maintained coverage of FTC Solar (NasdaqCM:FTCI) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.97% Downside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for FTC Solar is $7.27/share. The forecasts range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $13.12. The average price target represents a decrease of 17.97% from its latest reported closing price of $8.86 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for FTC Solar is 1,078MM, an increase of 1,247.03%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.86.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 36 funds or institutions reporting positions in FTC Solar. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FTCI is 0.00%, an increase of 5.88%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.49% to 819K shares. The put/call ratio of FTCI is 0.07, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 204K shares representing 1.37% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 104K shares representing 0.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 82K shares , representing an increase of 20.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FTCI by 4.89% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 83K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 82K shares , representing an increase of 1.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FTCI by 43.78% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 63K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 75K shares , representing a decrease of 19.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FTCI by 72.41% over the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 43K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 41K shares , representing an increase of 3.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FTCI by 41.38% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.