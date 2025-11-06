UBS Maintains DigitalOcean Holdings (DOCN) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 6, 2025, UBS maintained coverage of DigitalOcean Holdings (NYSE:DOCN) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.04% Downside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for DigitalOcean Holdings is $42.84/share. The forecasts range from a low of $32.32 to a high of $57.75. The average price target represents a decrease of 9.04% from its latest reported closing price of $47.10 / share.

The projected annual revenue for DigitalOcean Holdings is 1,137MM, an increase of 31.60%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.40.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 604 funds or institutions reporting positions in DigitalOcean Holdings. This is an increase of 26 owner(s) or 4.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DOCN is 0.14%, an increase of 12.78%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.03% to 77,632K shares. The put/call ratio of DOCN is 0.44, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,741K shares representing 4.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,935K shares , representing a decrease of 5.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DOCN by 19.36% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,528K shares representing 3.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,971K shares , representing an increase of 15.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DOCN by 86.55% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 2,150K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,987K shares , representing an increase of 7.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DOCN by 13.08% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,062K shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,743K shares , representing an increase of 15.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DOCN by 9.71% over the last quarter.

Lazard Asset Management holds 1,661K shares representing 1.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,234K shares , representing an increase of 25.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DOCN by 3.14% over the last quarter.

