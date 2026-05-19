UBS Initiates Coverage of Pilgrim's Pride (PPC) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 19, 2026, UBS initiated coverage of Pilgrim's Pride (NasdaqGS:PPC) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 46.01% Upside

As of May 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for Pilgrim's Pride is $41.48/share. The forecasts range from a low of $35.35 to a high of $58.80. The average price target represents an increase of 46.01% from its latest reported closing price of $28.41 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Pilgrim's Pride is 15,381MM, a decrease of 17.16%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.29.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 367 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pilgrim's Pride. This is an decrease of 331 owner(s) or 47.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PPC is 0.04%, an increase of 67.71%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.98% to 51,176K shares. The put/call ratio of PPC is 0.80, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

D. E. Shaw holds 3,579K shares representing 1.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,787K shares , representing an increase of 22.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PPC by 36.41% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 3,430K shares representing 1.44% ownership of the company.

Aqr Capital Management holds 2,687K shares representing 1.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,420K shares , representing a decrease of 27.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PPC by 33.57% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 2,111K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 1,537K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,151K shares , representing an increase of 25.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PPC by 71.85% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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