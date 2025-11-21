UBS Initiates Coverage of H.B. Fuller (FUL) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 21, 2025, UBS initiated coverage of H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 34.75% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for H.B. Fuller is $74.66/share. The forecasts range from a low of $70.70 to a high of $84.00. The average price target represents an increase of 34.75% from its latest reported closing price of $55.41 / share.

The projected annual revenue for H.B. Fuller is 4,192MM, an increase of 19.70%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.65, an increase of 0.50% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 651 funds or institutions reporting positions in H.B. Fuller. This is an decrease of 24 owner(s) or 3.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FUL is 0.15%, an increase of 4.91%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.34% to 70,383K shares. The put/call ratio of FUL is 3.34, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,228K shares representing 5.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,379K shares , representing a decrease of 4.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FUL by 1.52% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 2,583K shares representing 4.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,570K shares , representing an increase of 0.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FUL by 6.92% over the last quarter.

Mairs & Power holds 2,409K shares representing 4.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,448K shares , representing a decrease of 1.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FUL by 7.67% over the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 2,320K shares representing 4.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,336K shares , representing a decrease of 0.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FUL by 25.62% over the last quarter.

AWSHX - WASHINGTON MUTUAL INVESTORS FUND holds 2,018K shares representing 3.73% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

