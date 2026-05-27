UBS Initiates Coverage of CarMax (KMX) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 27, 2026, UBS initiated coverage of CarMax (NYSE:KMX) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.62% Upside

As of May 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for CarMax is $43.74/share. The forecasts range from a low of $19.19 to a high of $93.90. The average price target represents an increase of 7.62% from its latest reported closing price of $40.64 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for CarMax is 34,892MM, an increase of 25.71%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.96, a decrease of 32.20% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 562 funds or institutions reporting positions in CarMax. This is an decrease of 344 owner(s) or 37.97% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KMX is 0.25%, an increase of 16.06%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.64% to 172,278K shares. The put/call ratio of KMX is 0.80, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Aqr Capital Management holds 10,061K shares representing 7.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,930K shares , representing an increase of 21.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KMX by 78.15% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 7,276K shares representing 5.13% ownership of the company.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 6,387K shares representing 4.50% ownership of the company.

Starboard Value holds 6,201K shares representing 4.37% ownership of the company.

SRS Investment Management holds 5,652K shares representing 3.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,638K shares , representing an increase of 0.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KMX by 8.24% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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