News & Insights

Stocks

UBS Group’s Strong Q3 2024 Financial Performance

October 30, 2024 — 06:47 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Class B (AMUB) has released an update.

UBS Group’s third quarter report for 2024 shows a strong rebound in financial performance, with total revenues increasing to $12.3 billion and net profit attributable to shareholders reaching $1.4 billion. The company’s return on equity improved to 6.7%, signaling robust growth and effective cost management. Investors will be keen to track UBS’s continued progress following its acquisition of Credit Suisse.

For further insights into AMUB stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AMUB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.