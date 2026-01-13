Markets
UBS

UBS Group CEO Sergio Ermotti Reportedly To Step Down In April 2027

January 13, 2026 — 04:53 am EST

(RTTNews) - UBS Group AG's (UBS) chief executive officer Sergio Ermotti is planning to step down in April 2027, according to a Financial Times report.

However, the report noted that Ermotti could potentially return as the Swiss multinational investment bank's chair in the future.

People familiar with the matter told the agency that the company's asset management chief Aleksandar Ivanovic is one of the executives most likely to become the new CEO.

Notably, UBS's wealth management co-heads Iqbal Khan and Robert Karofsky, as well as chief operating officer Bea Martin are the other contenders for the position, the people added.

In the pre-market hours, UBS is trading at $47.79, down 0.18 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

