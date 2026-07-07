UBS Group AG (UBS) Hit a 52 Week High, Can the Run Continue?

Shares of UBS (UBS) have been strong performers lately, with the stock up 10.3% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $52.24 in the previous session. UBS has gained 12.6% since the start of the year compared to the 6.5% gain for the Zacks Finance sector and the 16.3% return for the Zacks Banks - Foreign industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has an impressive record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on April 29, 2026, UBS reported EPS of $0.94 versus consensus estimate of $0.85.

For the current fiscal year, UBS is expected to post earnings of $3.35 per share on $52 in revenues. This represents a 41.95% change in EPS on a 4.9% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $4.06 per share on $53.25 in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 21% and 2.4%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

UBS may be at a 52-week high right now, but what might the future hold for the stock? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company is due for a pullback from this level.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as these give investors a variety of ways to comb through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. The idea behind the style scores is to help investors pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

UBS has a Value Score of B. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are D and B, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of B.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 15.6X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is a premium to the peer industry average of 11.9X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 14.4X versus its peer group's average of 11.9X. Additionally, the stock has a PEG ratio of 0.87. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to consider the stock's Zacks Rank, as this is even more important than the company's VGM Score. Fortunately, UBS currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to a solid earnings estimate revision trend.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if UBS fits the bill. Thus, it seems as though UBS shares could have a bit more room to run in the near term.

How Does UBS Stack Up to the Competition?

Shares of UBS have been soaring, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? One industry peer that looks good is Macro Bank Inc. (BMA). BMA has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and a Value Score of B, a Growth Score of A, and a Momentum Score of D.

Earnings were strong last quarter. Macro Bank Inc. beat our consensus estimate by 21.83%, and for the current fiscal year, BMA is expected to post earnings of $5.20 per share on revenue of $3.7 billion.

Shares of Macro Bank Inc. have gained 12.4% over the past month, and currently trade at a forward P/E of 18.16X and a P/CF of 12.97X.

The Banks - Foreign industry is in the top 45% of all the industries we have in our universe, so it looks like there are some nice tailwinds for UBS and BMA, even beyond their own solid fundamental situation.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.