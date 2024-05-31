UBS Group AG Finalizes Merger with Credit Suisse

UBS Group AG (UBS) has released an update.

UBS Group AG has successfully completed the merger with Credit Suisse AG, resulting in Credit Suisse’s deregistration and integration into UBS’s operations and client platforms. The move marks a significant step in UBS’s strategy to streamline its services and is expected to bring various financial and operational benefits from the second half of 2024. The full transition, including the merger of the Swiss entities, is slated for completion in the third quarter of 2024, pending regulatory approvals.

