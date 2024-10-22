UBS Group AG Acquires Stake in WA1 Resources

News & Insights

October 22, 2024

WA1 Resources Ltd (AU:WA1) has released an update.

UBS Group AG has become a substantial holder in WA1 Resources Ltd, acquiring a 5.48% voting power through various entities such as UBS AG Australia and UBS Asset Management. This strategic move reflects UBS’s growing interest in the resource sector, potentially influencing the future trajectory of WA1 Resources.

