UBS Group AG Acquires Stake in WA1 Resources

UBS Group AG has become a substantial holder in WA1 Resources Ltd, acquiring a 5.48% voting power through various entities such as UBS AG Australia and UBS Asset Management. This strategic move reflects UBS’s growing interest in the resource sector, potentially influencing the future trajectory of WA1 Resources.

