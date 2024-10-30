Ubisoft quietly releases its first-ever blockchain game, Eurogamer says

Ubisoft (UBSFY) has rolled out its first-ever blockchain game, a tactical NFT game called “Champions Tactics: Grimoria Chronicles,” Eurogamer’s Ed Nightingale reports. The game maker announced the game last June after years of exploring blockchain-based games, but has since quietly launched on PC, the author says, noting the game is free-to-start but offers players the ability to purchase figures with which to battle in the game with either in-game gold or cryptocurrency.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on UBSFY:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.