Ubiquiti reports Q1 EPS $2.14 vs. $1.47 last year

Reports Q1 revenue $550.3M vs. $523.02M last year. The company said, “The increase in revenues compared to the prior quarter was driven by an increase in revenue from both our Enterprise Technology platform and Service Provider Technology platform. The increase in revenues as compared to the comparable prior year period was driven by an increase in revenue from our Enterprise Technology platform, offset in part by decrease in revenue from our Service Provider Technology platform.”

