UBER vs. GRAB: Which Ride-Hailing Stock Has an Edge at Present?

Uber Technologies UBER and Grab Holdings GRAB are prominent players in the ride-hailing space, having transformed urban transportation through their innovative ride-sharing business models.

Despite operating in the same broad industry, the two companies differ significantly in their geographic reach and business focus. Uber maintains a global presence, while Grab has established itself as a leading provider of mobility, delivery and digital financial services across eight Southeast Asian markets — Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Although ride-sharing remains Uber’s core business, it has expanded offerings over the years to include food delivery and freight services.

Given their differing strategies and regional footprints, a closer comparison is warranted to determine which company currently has the advantage and, more importantly, which may represent the more compelling investment opportunity today.

The Case for Uber

Uber is based in San Francisco, CA. Its ridesharing and delivery platforms are growing in popularity. This is generating strong demand, which, along with the latest growth initiatives and continued cost discipline, is driving the company’s results.

Uber released its first-quarter 2026 results in May, reporting better-than-expected earnings per share. This was the third time in the last four quarters that Uber outpaced earnings expectations, showing resilience despite tough conditions. The company reported lower-than-expected earnings per share in the other quarter.

Uber Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Uber Technologies, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Uber Technologies, Inc. Quote

Uber continues to benefit from strong growth in gross bookings, driven by steady demand across its platform. The company has been recording solid double-digit growth in gross bookings across both its mobility and delivery businesses.

Despite the crisis in the Middle East, Uber’s Mobility business saw impressive demand, with segmental revenues increasing 5% year over year on a reported basis and 1% on a constant currency basis to $8.2 billion.

Gross bookings from Uber’s Mobility business were highly impressive in the first quarter of 2026. Gross bookings from the Mobility segment in the March quarter increased 20% year over year on a constant-currency basis to $26.4 billion.

Uber’s Delivery business also performed well in the quarter, with segmental revenues growing 23% year over year on a constant-currency basis. Gross bookings from the Delivery segment in the first quarter rose 23% year over year on a constant-currency basis to $26 billion. Total gross bookings jumped 25% to $53.7 billion, ahead of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $52.9 billion.

The gross bookings forecast for the second quarter of 2026 was very impressive, highlighting the bullishness surrounding the key metric. Despite the ongoing tensions in the Middle East and the resultant fuel price spike, gross bookings are projected in the range of $56.25-$57.75 billion, highlighting growth of 18% to 22% year over year on a constant-currency basis. The outlook assumes a roughly 2 percentage-point currency tailwind to total reported year-over-year growth.

Uber aims to gain a stronghold in the highly promising robotaxi market through strategic partnerships. By adopting this approach, Uber has avoided the massive R&D costs associated with developing autonomous systems independently. Moreover, Uber has engaged in numerous acquisitions, geographic and product diversifications, and innovations. Uber’s endeavors to expand into international markets are commendable and provide it with the benefits of geographical diversification.

Another area of confidence is Uber’s buyback strategy. In 2018, Uber, which went public in 2019, sold its business in Southeast Asia to Grab. Uber has a significant stake in Grab.

The Case for Grab

Grab's ability to adapt to local conditions is a key contributor to its success in Southeast Asia. Moreover, Grab’s evolution from a taxi-hailing app into an "everyday everything app" offering various services, including food delivery, e-scooter rentals and digital payments, is commendable and highlights its desire to expand.

Grab is benefiting from strong growth in the On-Demand Gross Merchandise Value (“GMV”), expanding fintech offerings, and increasing user engagement across its platform. On-demand GMV refers to the sum of GMV of the mobility and deliveries segments. In the first quarter of 2026, On-Demand GMV increased 21% (on a constant currency basis) year over year. Grab expects 2026 revenues between $4.04 billion and $4.1 billion, indicating 20-22% year-over-year growth.

Grab Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Grab Holdings Limited price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Grab Holdings Limited Quote

Grab is strengthening its position across Southeast Asia by partnering with Amazon’s AMZN cloud computing platform — Amazon Web Services (“AWS”) — to drive growth in mobility, deliveries and financial services.

The company selected AWS as its preferred cloud provider to accelerate growth across its mobility, deliveries and financial services verticals, including the digital banks. Grab has enhanced operational efficiency, reduced infrastructure costs and launched innovative services by utilizing AWS’ scalable, secure and cost-efficient cloud solutions.

How Does the Zacks Consensus Estimate Compare for UBER & GRAB?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Uber’s full-year 2026 and 2027 sales implies a year-over-year rise of 11% and 15.4%, respectively. EPS estimates for 2026 indicate a year-over-year decline of 44.3%, while the same for 2027 implies a year-over-year improvement of 49.8%. EPS estimates have remained stable over the past seven days for 2026 as well as 2027.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Grab’s full-year 2026 and 2027 sales implies a year-over-year rise of 21.4% and 20.3%, respectively. EPS estimates for 2026 and 2027 indicate year-over-year improvements of 33.3% and 68.8%, respectively. Like Uber, EPS estimates at Grab have remained stable over the past seven days for 2026 and 2027.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Grab Appears to Be More Pricey Than Uber

Uber is trading at a forward sales multiple of 2.27X and has a Value Score of C. Meanwhile, Grab has a Value Score of D, with its forward sales multiple at 3.03X.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Conclusion

Uber’s diversification efforts and shareholder-friendly approach attest to its financial bliss. The company’s large size (market capitalization of $140.15 billion) positions it well to overcome uncertain times, such as the current one. Uber’s favorable valuation picture adds to its appeal.

Grab, on the other hand, has a much narrower geographical focus, making it highly susceptible to economic downturns like the current scenario. The economic uncertainty in key Southeast Asia markets, caused by factors like inflation, high fuel prices due to the United States-Iran war, changing consumer behavior and supply-chain disruptions, is hurting Grab. The much smaller Grab, with a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, is not shareholder-friendly, unlike its larger rival.

On the basis of our analysis, Uber emerges as a clear winner compared with Grab, despite both carrying a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) currently. As a result, Uber seems a better pick than Grab at present.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.