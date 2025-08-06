Uber (UBER) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2025, Uber Technologies (UBER) reported revenue of $12.65 billion, up 18.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.63, compared to $0.47 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.57% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $12.46 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.62, the EPS surprise was +1.61%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Gross Bookings - Total : $46.76 billion compared to the $46.28 billion average estimate based on 12 analysts.

: $46.76 billion compared to the $46.28 billion average estimate based on 12 analysts. Gross Bookings - Delivery : $21.73 billion versus $21.24 billion estimated by nine analysts on average.

: $21.73 billion versus $21.24 billion estimated by nine analysts on average. Monthly Active Platform Consumers (MAPCs) : 180 versus 176 estimated by nine analysts on average.

: 180 versus 176 estimated by nine analysts on average. Gross Bookings - Mobility : $23.76 billion compared to the $23.89 billion average estimate based on nine analysts.

: $23.76 billion compared to the $23.89 billion average estimate based on nine analysts. Trips : 3,268 versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 3,250.

: 3,268 versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 3,250. Gross Bookings - Freight : $1.26 billion compared to the $1.27 billion average estimate based on eight analysts.

: $1.26 billion compared to the $1.27 billion average estimate based on eight analysts. Revenue- Mobility : $7.29 billion versus $7.23 billion estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +18.8% change.

: $7.29 billion versus $7.23 billion estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +18.8% change. Revenue- Freight : $1.26 billion versus $1.28 billion estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.9% change.

: $1.26 billion versus $1.28 billion estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.9% change. Revenue- Delivery : $4.1 billion versus $3.94 billion estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +24.6% change.

: $4.1 billion versus $3.94 billion estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +24.6% change. Adjusted EBITDA- Mobility : $1.91 billion versus $1.9 billion estimated by six analysts on average.

: $1.91 billion versus $1.9 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Adjusted EBITDA- Corporate G&A and Platform R&D : $-653 million compared to the $-602.13 million average estimate based on six analysts.

: $-653 million compared to the $-602.13 million average estimate based on six analysts. Adjusted EBITDA- Freight: $-6 million versus $-10.24 million estimated by six analysts on average.

Here is how Uber performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Uber have returned -8.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

