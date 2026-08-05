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Uber Technologies, Inc. Profit Drops In Q2

August 05, 2026 — 06:59 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) announced earnings for second quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $1.355 billion, or $0.63 per share. This compares with $2.394 billion, or $1.17 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Uber Technologies, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.266 billion or $0.60 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 10.9% to $12.651 billion from $14.191 billion last year.

Uber Technologies, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.355 Bln. vs. $2.394 Bln. last year. -EPS: $0.63 vs. $1.17 last year. -Revenue: $12.651 Bln vs. $14.191 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 0.84 To $ 0.88

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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