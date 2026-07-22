Markets
UBER

Uber Technologies Achieves #41 Analyst Rank, Surpassing Marvell Technology

July 22, 2026 — 02:08 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

In a study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages, for the underlying components of the S&P 500, Uber Technologies Inc (Symbol: UBER) has taken over the #41 spot from Marvell Technology Inc (Symbol: MRVL), according to ETF Channel. Below is a chart of Uber Technologies Inc versus Marvell Technology Inc plotting their respective rank within the S&P 500 over time (UBER plotted in blue; MRVL plotted in green): Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of UBER vs. MRVL:

UBER,MRVL Relative Performance Chart

UBER is currently trading down about 1.4%, while MRVL is up about 2.5% midday Wednesday.

Favorites »

Further UBER Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Uber Technologies MACD-> UBER shares outstanding history-> Top Stocks Held By George Soros-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

UBER
MRVL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.