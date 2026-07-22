Uber Technologies Achieves #41 Analyst Rank, Surpassing Marvell Technology

In a study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages, for the underlying components of the S&P 500, Uber Technologies Inc (Symbol: UBER) has taken over the #41 spot from Marvell Technology Inc (Symbol: MRVL), according to ETF Channel . Below is a chart of Uber Technologies Inc versus Marvell Technology Inc plotting their respective rank within the S&P 500 over time (UBER plotted in blue; MRVL plotted in green):

Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of UBER vs. MRVL:

UBER is currently trading down about 1.4%, while MRVL is up about 2.5% midday Wednesday.

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Further UBER Research:

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