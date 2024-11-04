News & Insights

Stocks

Uber to propose lowering NYC driver base pay rate, Bloomberg reports

November 04, 2024 — 01:55 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Uber (UBER) intends to propose a reduction to New York City drivers’ base pay rate, among other recommendations, as it aims to cut prices of rides in the market, Bloomberg’s Natalie Lung reports. The ride-hailing giant would like the city’s Taxi and Limousine Commission to lower the per-mile rate in its driver pay formula by 6.1% to $1.277 from the current $1.360, the author says, noting a letter Uber plans to deliver to the commission on Monday.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on UBER:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

UBER

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.