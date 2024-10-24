Uber initiated with a Hold at Benchmark

Benchmark initiated coverage of Uber (UBER) with a Hold rating and no price target The firm has “substantially more confidence” the company can achieve its medium-term outlook relative to Lyft (LYFT), but cites “moderate concern” with Uber’s elevated levels of investor sentiment heading into the holidays for the Hold rating.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on UBER:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.