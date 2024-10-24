Uber initiated with a Hold at Benchmark

Benchmark initiated coverage of Uber (UBER) with a Hold rating and no price target The firm has “substantially more confidence” the company can achieve its medium-term outlook relative to Lyft (LYFT), but cites “moderate concern” with Uber’s elevated levels of investor sentiment heading into the holidays for the Hold rating.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on UBER:
- Unusually active option classes on open October 24th
- Tesla’s ridehailing rollout may create overhang for Uber, Lyft, says RBC Capital
- Tesla says CEO says expect to roll out ridehailing in TX, probably in CA in 2025
- Uber price target raised to $96 from $88 at BofA
- GE Aerospace, GM report quarterly earnings beats: Morning Buzz
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.