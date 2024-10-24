News & Insights

Uber initiated with a Hold at Benchmark

October 24, 2024 — 04:26 pm EDT

Benchmark initiated coverage of Uber (UBER) with a Hold rating and no price target The firm has “substantially more confidence” the company can achieve its medium-term outlook relative to Lyft (LYFT), but cites “moderate concern” with Uber’s elevated levels of investor sentiment heading into the holidays for the Hold rating.

Stocks mentioned

UBER

