Uber has ‘multiple’ options to retain market position, says JMP Securities

December 04, 2024 — 12:20 pm EST

After analyzing the cost inputs of U.S. ride-sharing, JMP Securities analyst Andrew Boone found that over 40% of ride-sharing costs go to driver labor, and as technology replaces this variable cost with fixed costs, adoption of ride-sharing services will increase, expanding the market, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm, which reiterated its Outperform rating and $95 price target on Uber (UBER), says it thinks Uber has multiple options to retain its market position, while autonomous vehicles expand its opportunity.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Stocks mentioned

UBER

