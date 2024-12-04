Uber has ‘multiple’ options to retain market position, says JMP Securities

After analyzing the cost inputs of U.S. ride-sharing, JMP Securities analyst Andrew Boone found that over 40% of ride-sharing costs go to driver labor, and as technology replaces this variable cost with fixed costs, adoption of ride-sharing services will increase, expanding the market, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm, which reiterated its Outperform rating and $95 price target on Uber (UBER), says it thinks Uber has multiple options to retain its market position, while autonomous vehicles expand its opportunity.

