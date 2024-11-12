Uber Eats Teams Up With Stew Leonard's To Deliver Farm-Fresh Quality Food

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - Uber Eats, a division of Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER), Tuesday announced a collaboration with Stew Leonard's to deliver fresh, high-quality farm food products and unique shopping experience.

The company added that Uber One members will benefit from free delivery and 5 percent discount on all Stew Leonard's orders with a $35 minimum purchase.

Meanwhile, all consumers will benefit from up to 50 percent off their next Stew Leonard's order of $50 or more through November 25th.

Currently, Uber's stock is trading at $72.03, up 0.52 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

