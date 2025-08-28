Uber Eats Adds Nearly 9,000 Dollar Tree Stores For Nationwide On-Demand Delivery

(RTTNews) - Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) and Dollar Tree, Inc. have launched a nationwide partnership, adding almost 9,000 Dollar Tree locations to the Uber Eats platform.

The collaboration enables customers to order affordable everyday essentials, seasonal goods, and unique finds for same-day delivery via the Uber and Uber Eats apps.

This expansion highlights Uber's push into suburban and rural retail delivery while extending Dollar Tree's reach beyond its physical stores. To celebrate the launch, Uber Eats is offering $10 off orders of $30 or more with the code DOLLAR10, and Uber One members continue to receive $0 delivery fees on eligible purchases.

Brent Beebe, Dollar Tree's SVP of Retail Merchandising and Marketing, said the partnership combines the retailer's low-cost, surprise-filled assortment with Uber's delivery convenience.

Hashim Amin, Uber's Head of Grocery & Retail for North America, noted that the collaboration helps customers save time and money by making everyday items, from snacks to party supplies, available on demand.

Friday, UBER closed at $95.96, up 0.66%, and slipped 0.14% after hours to $95.83 on the NYSE.

