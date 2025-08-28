Markets
UBER

Uber Eats Adds Nearly 9,000 Dollar Tree Stores For Nationwide On-Demand Delivery

August 28, 2025 — 11:09 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) and Dollar Tree, Inc. have launched a nationwide partnership, adding almost 9,000 Dollar Tree locations to the Uber Eats platform.

The collaboration enables customers to order affordable everyday essentials, seasonal goods, and unique finds for same-day delivery via the Uber and Uber Eats apps.

This expansion highlights Uber's push into suburban and rural retail delivery while extending Dollar Tree's reach beyond its physical stores. To celebrate the launch, Uber Eats is offering $10 off orders of $30 or more with the code DOLLAR10, and Uber One members continue to receive $0 delivery fees on eligible purchases.

Brent Beebe, Dollar Tree's SVP of Retail Merchandising and Marketing, said the partnership combines the retailer's low-cost, surprise-filled assortment with Uber's delivery convenience.

Hashim Amin, Uber's Head of Grocery & Retail for North America, noted that the collaboration helps customers save time and money by making everyday items, from snacks to party supplies, available on demand.

Friday, UBER closed at $95.96, up 0.66%, and slipped 0.14% after hours to $95.83 on the NYSE.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

UBER

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.