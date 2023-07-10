News & Insights

Uber CFO Nelson Chai To Step Down : Report

July 10, 2023 — 09:53 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Uber Technologies Inc.'s (UBER) Chief Financial Officer Nelson Chai is planning to leave the ride-hailing company. It marks the most significant executive departure since the company went public in 2019, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.

Chai informed Chief Executive Officer Dara Khosrowshahi of his intentions to move on, though a decision on timing hasn't been made, the report said.

UBER closed Monday regular trading at $42.78 down $0.13 or 0.30%.

