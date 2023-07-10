Uber CFO Nelson Chai To Step Down : Report

(RTTNews) - Uber Technologies Inc.'s (UBER) Chief Financial Officer Nelson Chai is planning to leave the ride-hailing company. It marks the most significant executive departure since the company went public in 2019, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.

Chai informed Chief Executive Officer Dara Khosrowshahi of his intentions to move on, though a decision on timing hasn't been made, the report said.

UBER closed Monday regular trading at $42.78 down $0.13 or 0.30%.

