Uber backs FY24 adjusted EBITDA view up 60%

Backs FY24 gross bookings view up 20%. The company said, “With our year-to-date performance and Q4 outlook, we are on track for full-year Gross Bookings growth of 20% YoY on a constant-currency basis, with Adjusted EBITDA growth of approximately 60% YoY. Our performance thus far should give investors confidence in our ability to deliver on our 2026 commitments.” Comments taken from Q3 presentation slides.

