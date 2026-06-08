UBCP Ex-Dividend Reminder - 6/10/26

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 6/10/26, United Bancorp, Inc. (Symbol: UBCP) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.195, payable on 6/19/26. As a percentage of UBCP's recent stock price of $16.00, this dividend works out to approximately 1.22%, so look for shares of United Bancorp, Inc. to trade 1.22% lower — all else being equal — when UBCP shares open for trading on 6/10/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from UBCP is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 4.88% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of UBCP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, UBCP's low point in its 52 week range is $12.47 per share, with $17.335 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $16.00.

In Monday trading, United Bancorp, Inc. shares are currently up about 0.6% on the day.

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Further UBCP Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.