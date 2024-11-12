News & Insights

U-NEXT and GENDA Forge Strategic Entertainment Alliance

November 12, 2024 — 02:54 am EST

U-NEXT HOLDINGS Co.Ltd. (JP:9418) has released an update.

U-NEXT HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. has entered a strategic business alliance with GENDA Inc. to enhance their positions in the entertainment sector. This collaboration aims to leverage shared resources and expertise to drive innovation and improve customer value, with GENDA focusing on entertainment platforms and contents and U-NEXT providing DX solutions and content distribution. The alliance is expected to create synergies that will boost corporate value in the entertainment industry.

