U-Haul Holding Company acquires All Season Storage property

November 25, 2024 — 06:40 am EST

U-Haul is now serving customers at a second self-storage facility in Kingsport, having acquired the former All Season Storage location at 4303 Fort Henry Drive to better meet the needs of Sullivan and Hawkins County residents. Now U-Haul Storage of Fort Henry Drive, the 0.75-acre property was acquired on Nov. 12. It is the 49th U-Haul-owned store in Tennessee and provides great accessibility being directly off Interstate 81 (exit 59) and close to Interstate 26.

