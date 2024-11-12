Tyson Foods says beef business is challenged by dynamics of cattle cycle

Says experienced momentum in Q4. Says has fundamentally better chicken business from last year and years prior. Says encouraged by 2025 outlook. Says guidance is more accurate than any time in the past. Comments taken from Q4 earnings conference call.

