Tyro Payments Updates on Director’s Share Acquisition

Tyro Payments Ltd. (AU:TYR) has released an update.
Tyro Payments Ltd has updated its Appendix 3Y to reflect a change in Director Aliza Knox’s shareholdings, following an on-market acquisition of 12,620 ordinary shares. This move highlights Tyro’s ongoing transparency and commitment to regulatory compliance, offering investors a closer look at insider activities.
