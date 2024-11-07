Tyro Payments Updates on Director’s Share Acquisition

Tyro Payments Ltd. (AU:TYR) has released an update.

Tyro Payments Ltd has updated its Appendix 3Y to reflect a change in Director Aliza Knox’s shareholdings, following an on-market acquisition of 12,620 ordinary shares. This move highlights Tyro’s ongoing transparency and commitment to regulatory compliance, offering investors a closer look at insider activities.

For further insights into AU:TYR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.