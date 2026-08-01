Tyler Technologies Q2 Earnings Call Highlights

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) said its second-quarter performance was marked by 21.7% growth in SaaS revenue, record SaaS bookings, record total bookings and record second-quarter free cash flow, as public-sector demand remained supported by government modernization and digital-transformation priorities.

Executive Chair, President and CEO Lynn Moore said the company also completed several strategic initiatives during the quarter, including an Investor Day outlining higher Tyler 2030 targets, a convertible debt offering, share repurchases and the acquisition of For The Record. Moore said the acquisition strengthens Tyler’s position in the Courts & Justice market.

“Public sector demand remains healthy,” Moore said, citing government investment in cybersecurity, operational efficiency and constituent engagement. He added that Tyler is seeing continued momentum in transaction-based revenue, progress in cloud operations and early customer adoption of artificial intelligence offerings.

AI Adoption and Cloud Strategy

Moore said AI has not disrupted or delayed decisions involving the company’s broader product portfolio or cloud conversions. While there is “a lot of excitement and energy” around Tyler’s AI products, he characterized the company’s core business environment as “business as usual.”

Tyler is positioning AI capabilities as one of several incentives for customers to move from on-premises deployments to the cloud. Moore said certain AI features, cloud-only functions and the company’s planned Cloud Living Release Model will be available through cloud releases. The company is also working with customers on transitional pricing and plans to continue expanding incentives for cloud adoption.

The company expects AI to become a more meaningful contributor to revenue in the future rather than immediately. Chief Financial Officer Brian Miller said direct AI offerings remain a small share of new annual contract value, with more meaningful revenue contribution expected in roughly 12 to 18 months. Moore said AI-related revenue could become more material in the second half of 2027 and build further into 2028.

Moore said Tyler is testing three broad AI monetization approaches: embedding essential capabilities into products, subscription-based uplifts for AI functionality and outcome-based pricing. He said subscription uplift pricing is being received well, while the company continues to test pricing levels and outcome-based arrangements.

Among products gaining traction, Moore cited Document Automation, Resident AI Assistant and Priority Based Budgeting. He said Resident AI Assistant has been adopted by eight states, while Miller said annual recurring revenue for such deployments typically reaches multiple millions of dollars, though results vary by state.

Transactions, Bookings and Acquisitions

Excluding a Texas contract, Tyler’s transaction revenue grew about 10%, according to Miller. He attributed the growth to higher transaction volumes, new customers and software arrangements funded through transaction-based revenue models.

Tyler’s largest software deals in both the first and second quarters were transaction-based rather than SaaS bookings, Miller said. One statewide contract for the company’s digital motor-vehicle titling and electronic-lien solution is expected to begin at about a $2 million annual recurring revenue run rate in early 2027 and could rise to more than $10 million as adoption becomes mandatory.

Miller said transaction-funded models can be particularly attractive for products involving citizen or business interactions with government, including digital titling and outdoor recreation services. Such arrangements can avoid the need for customers to use appropriated budget funds.

On the For The Record acquisition, Moore said Tyler remains as enthusiastic about the business as it was when it initially invested in the company 11 years ago. For The Record won an Australian opportunity valued at approximately $1.6 million in annual recurring revenue during the quarter, along with seven or eight additional deals, he said.

Moore said AI is also becoming a factor in Tyler’s acquisition analysis. The company is evaluating whether prospective acquisition targets can add AI capabilities and is scrutinizing products that could face displacement risks from AI.

Margins, Cash Flow and Capital Allocation

Miller said Tyler’s spending outlook and hiring plans have not materially changed. The company expects margins to expand through the year, with the midpoint of its guidance implying roughly 100 basis points of margin expansion. Hiring is expected to remain relatively limited in the second half.

Record second-quarter free cash flow was aided by approximately $30 million less in cash taxes than in the comparable quarter a year earlier, primarily related to impacts from the One Big Beautiful Bill, Miller said.

Moore said share repurchases have become a higher capital-allocation priority due to management’s confidence in Tyler’s 2030 outlook, free-cash-flow profile and valuation. He said the company had repurchased more than 5.5% of shares outstanding year-to-date and expects to continue efforts to reduce its share count.

Product Demand and Customer Expansion

Management said booking strength during the first half was driven by a broad volume of mid-sized and somewhat larger traditional deals rather than mega contracts. Miller said the company continues to see strength in requests for proposals and sales demonstrations, supporting expectations for continued bookings activity through the remainder of the year.

Moore said public-safety budgets appear stable and the company recorded competitive wins in the segment. He also pointed to cross-selling opportunities among larger customers that do not yet use all of Tyler’s core products. In one example, Tyler sold Enterprise Permitting & Licensing and Enterprise Environmental Health products to the Mississippi State Department of Health in a deal valued at about $700,000 in annual recurring revenue.

Tyler is also advancing its Cloud Living initiative, which aims to move customers to current product versions, cloud deployments and eventually a continuous-delivery model. Moore said the company plans to launch pilots during 2027 and expects to have referenceable customers in 2028. In Courts, Tyler has reduced the share of clients on legacy systems to 7% from 89% three years ago, he said.

About Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL)

Tyler Technologies, Inc is a provider of software and technology services for the public sector, delivering integrated systems that help government and public agencies manage operations, finances and citizen services. Headquartered in Plano, Texas, the company focuses on developing and implementing solutions for local and state governments, school districts, courts and public safety organizations. Its offerings are aimed at modernizing administrative workflows, improving transparency and enabling digital interactions between governments and the communities they serve.

Tyler's product portfolio spans enterprise resource planning and financial management, tax and billing systems, court case and records management, public safety solutions (including computer-aided dispatch and records management), land and property management, permitting and licensing, and enterprise asset management.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.