Tyler Technologies price target raised to $701 from $625 at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler raised the firm’s price target on Tyler Technologies (TYL) to $701 from $625 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares following quarterly results. The company has accelerated the pace of its largest customers to commit to SaaS arrangements with migration annual recurring revenue bookings up 57% year to date, according to the firm. Piper added that Tyler’s cloud-first journey and SaaS transition seems to only be accelerating and noted that the company is on the right track to achieve 2030 targets.

