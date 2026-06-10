TXT Ex-Dividend Reminder - 6/12/26

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 6/12/26, Textron Inc (Symbol: TXT) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.02, payable on 7/1/26. As a percentage of TXT's recent stock price of $93.11, this dividend works out to approximately 0.02%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from TXT is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.09% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of TXT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TXT's low point in its 52 week range is $75.75 per share, with $101.57 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $93.72.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, TXT makes up 4.69% of the Gabelli Commercial Aerospace & Defense ETF (Symbol: GCAD) which is trading lower by about 0.5% on the day Wednesday. (see other ETFs holding TXT).

In Wednesday trading, Textron Inc shares are currently down about 0.2% on the day.

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Further TXT Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.