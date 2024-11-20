TXT e-Solutions Prepares for Shareholders’ Meeting

TXT e solutions SPA (IT:TXT) has released an update.
TXT e-Solutions, a multinational IT group listed on the STAR Segment of Borsa Italiana, has announced the availability of reports and proposals for its upcoming Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting. The company, which specializes in software solutions across various sectors including aerospace and fintech, will hold the meeting on December 12, 2024, with documents accessible on their website and at their registered office.
