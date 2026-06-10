TXO Partners LP (TXO) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

TXO Partners LP (TXO) ended the recent trading session at $13.52, demonstrating a +1.5% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.62%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 1.87%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 1.98%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 3.42% outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 0.59% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.03%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of TXO Partners LP in its upcoming release. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $120.44 million, reflecting a 34% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.41 per share and revenue of $453.95 million. These totals would mark changes of -29.31% and +13.2%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for TXO Partners LP. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. TXO Partners LP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, TXO Partners LP is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 32.89. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 13.51 for its industry.

The Energy and Pipeline - Master Limited Partnerships industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 233, putting it in the bottom 5% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

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TXO Partners LP (TXO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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