TXO Partners LP (TXO) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

In the latest close session, TXO Partners LP (TXO) was up +2.2% at $13.02. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.37%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.18%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.84%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 0.24% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 8.79%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.7%.

The upcoming earnings release of TXO Partners LP will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.02, reflecting a 91.67% decrease from the same quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $109.78 million, indicating a 30.19% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.51 per share and revenue of $470.75 million. These totals would mark changes of -12.07% and +17.39%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for TXO Partners LP. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 2% increase. TXO Partners LP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, TXO Partners LP currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 24.98. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 13.53 for its industry.

The Energy and Pipeline - Master Limited Partnerships industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 193, this industry ranks in the bottom 22% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

TXO Partners LP (TXO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.