TXG Gains From Proteintech Deal, Expands Multiomics Capabilities

10x Genomics TXG recently announced the acquisition of Proteintech Genomics, a division within Proteintech Group that develops high-plex proteomic solutions for single-cell and spatial biology applications. The move expands TXG's capabilities in proteomics and supports its broader strategy of advancing multiomics research through integrated RNA and protein analysis.

Proteintech Genomics brings technologies, including the Human Discovery Panel, an antibody-based single-cell protein panel compatible with 10x Genomics' Flex chemistry workflows. Management believes the acquisition will strengthen its single-cell and spatial biology platforms, while the company expects the transaction to have no meaningful impact on its near-term financial outlook.

Likely Trend of TXG Stock Following the News

Shares of TXG have gained 4.8% since the announcement in yesterday’s trading. In the year-to-date period, shares of the company have gained 87.6% against the industry’s 20.5% decline. The S&P 500 increased 8.4% in the same time frame.

The acquisition is expected to strengthen TXG's long-term growth prospects by expanding its presence in the rapidly evolving proteomics market and enhancing its multiomics capabilities. By integrating Proteintech Genomics' protein-analysis technologies with its existing single-cell and spatial platforms, TXG can offer researchers a more comprehensive view of cellular biology through combined RNA and protein measurements. The deal also has the potential to increase customer adoption, drive higher consumables usage and improve platform stickiness, while positioning the company to capitalize on emerging opportunities in AI-driven biological modeling and next-generation life sciences research.

TXG currently has a market capitalization of $3.7 billion.



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More on the News

The acquisition significantly broadens 10x Genomics' proteomics portfolio by adding Proteintech Genomics' differentiated technologies, including the Human Discovery Panel, which the company describes as the largest antibody-based single-cell protein panel.

The panel is designed to support integrated analysis of intracellular proteins, cell-surface proteins and transcriptomic profiles within sequencing-compatible workflows. Importantly, the technology is already compatible with 10x Genomics' Flex chemistry, including the Flex Apex assay, enabling researchers to combine RNA and protein measurements within a unified workflow. Management believes that integrating transcriptomic and proteomic information at the single-cell and spatial levels will play an increasingly important role in advancing biological research and discovery.

The transaction also aligns with 10x Genomics' broader strategy of enabling multimodal biological analysis across its single-cell and spatial platforms. Proteintech Genomics' protein panels were purpose-built for 10x workflows and are already being used by researchers to simultaneously analyze RNA and protein expression. By bringing these capabilities in-house, TXG aims to simplify workflows that currently require multiple vendors and technologies to harmonize RNA and protein data.

The company also sees opportunities to extend these protein-analysis capabilities to its recently launched Atera platform. Researchers across fields such as immunology, oncology, neuroscience and cell biology are increasingly adopting combined transcriptomic and proteomic approaches to gain deeper insights into cellular identity, function and disease mechanisms, making the acquisition a strategic addition to TXG's long-term innovation roadmap.

Favorable Industry Prospect for TXG

Per a report by Grand View Research, the global proteomics market size was valued at $38.4 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow beyond $97.7 billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 13.3%.

The market is witnessing significant growth driven by the rising prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases, growing preference for personalized medicine and the increasing demand for rapid & advanced diagnostic solutions in target disease treatment.

Recent Developments by TXG

Recently, 10x Genomics exited the first quarter of 2026 on a solid note, with both earnings and revenues surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. While total revenues declined year over year due to the absence of prior-year one-time license and royalty revenues, underlying business performance remained healthy, driven by higher consumables demand, increased services revenues, growth across the EMEA and Asia-Pacific regions, expanding gross margin and disciplined cost management.

The company also significantly narrowed its operating loss year over year. During the quarter, TXG strengthened its innovation pipeline with the launch of Atera, a next-generation spatial whole-transcriptome platform that offers single-cell sensitivity at scale and is expected to support growth following its planned commercialization in the second half of 2026.

TXG’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Currently, TXG carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader medical space are Globus Medical GMED, West Pharmaceutical WST and Intuitive Surgical ISRG.

Globus Medical, currently flaunting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), reported a first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.12 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 22.1%. Revenues of $759.9 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.0%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

GMED has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 10.2% compared with the industry’s 12.6% growth. The company’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 26.3%.

West Pharmaceutical, currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1, reported first-quarter 2026 EPS of $2.13, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 26.8%. Revenues of $844.9 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.5%.

WST has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 13.9% compared with the industry’s 9.5% growth. The company’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 19.4%.

Intuitive Surgical, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present, reported first-quarter 2026 adjusted EPS of $2.50, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 20.2%. Revenues of $2.77 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.2%.

ISRG has a long-term estimated growth rate of 14.6% compared with the industry’s 12.6% growth. The company’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 16.8%.

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